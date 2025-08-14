This Is What Whales Are Betting On DLocal

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on DLocal DLO, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DLO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for DLocal. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 45% bullish and 18% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $115,000, and 10 calls, totaling $741,071.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $15.47 for DLocal, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DLocal options trades today is 843.11 with a total volume of 10,823.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DLocal's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $15.47 over the last 30 days.

DLocal 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $1.95 $1.8 $1.88 $14.47 $188.0K 352 1.0K DLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $0.9 $0.8 $0.85 $15.47 $127.5K 177 7.8K DLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.65 $2.5 $2.57 $11.47 $125.3K 2.9K 466 DLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.3 $1.15 $1.15 $13.47 $115.0K 3 1.0K DLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $1.2 $2.1 $14.47 $62.1K 2.7K 36

About DLocal

DLocal Ltd is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online payment experience in emerging markets. Through its technology platform, One dLocal, the company enables world-wide enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The company earns revenue from fees charged to merchants in connection with payment processing services for cross-border and local payment transactions. The company's geographical segments include Latin America and Non-Latin America with a majority of its revenue being generated from Brazil in Latin America region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding DLocal, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of DLocal

Trading volume stands at 12,131,362, with DLO's price up by 23.87%, positioned at $14.48.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On DLocal

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from HSBC upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $15. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on DLocal with a target price of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DLocal options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.