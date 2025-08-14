Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ALAB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Astera Labs.

Looking at options history for Astera Labs ALAB we detected 55 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $864,782 and 38, calls, for a total amount of $4,508,629.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $220.0 for Astera Labs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Astera Labs stands at 687.0, with a total volume reaching 9,328.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Astera Labs, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $26.1 $25.5 $25.75 $180.00 $592.2K 1.3K 266 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $22.8 $22.3 $22.3 $190.00 $446.0K 810 451 ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $21.3 $20.0 $21.0 $190.00 $420.0K 810 1.0K ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $23.9 $23.1 $23.4 $185.00 $397.7K 369 177 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $22.9 $22.3 $22.3 $190.00 $298.8K 810 74

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Current Position of Astera Labs

With a trading volume of 2,690,304, the price of ALAB is down by -3.37%, reaching $187.11.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Astera Labs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $164.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $170. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $155. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $215.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.