Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ALAB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Astera Labs.
Looking at options history for Astera Labs ALAB we detected 55 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $864,782 and 38, calls, for a total amount of $4,508,629.
What's The Price Target?
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $220.0 for Astera Labs during the past quarter.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Astera Labs stands at 687.0, with a total volume reaching 9,328.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Astera Labs, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.
Astera Labs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Largest Options Trades Observed:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|ALAB
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|10/17/25
|$26.1
|$25.5
|$25.75
|$180.00
|$592.2K
|1.3K
|266
|ALAB
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|10/17/25
|$22.8
|$22.3
|$22.3
|$190.00
|$446.0K
|810
|451
|ALAB
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|10/17/25
|$21.3
|$20.0
|$21.0
|$190.00
|$420.0K
|810
|1.0K
|ALAB
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|10/17/25
|$23.9
|$23.1
|$23.4
|$185.00
|$397.7K
|369
|177
|ALAB
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|10/17/25
|$22.9
|$22.3
|$22.3
|$190.00
|$298.8K
|810
|74
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.
Current Position of Astera Labs
- With a trading volume of 2,690,304, the price of ALAB is down by -3.37%, reaching $187.11.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.
What Analysts Are Saying About Astera Labs
Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $164.0.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $170. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $155. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $215.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Astera Labs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
