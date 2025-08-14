Smart Money Is Betting Big In Visa Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $620,892 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $327,886.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $360.0 for Visa, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Visa's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Visa's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $360.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.55 $15.95 $16.15 $300.00 $403.7K 488 250 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.6 $13.55 $13.6 $360.00 $142.8K 2.8K 111 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $10.35 $10.3 $10.3 $300.00 $100.1K 733 103 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $2.97 $2.84 $2.91 $360.00 $81.1K 3.3K 305 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $10.5 $10.35 $10.3 $300.00 $59.8K 733 176

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Visa, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Visa

Trading volume stands at 2,288,384, with V's price up by 0.12%, positioned at $342.96.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Visa

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $409.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $415. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $397. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $410. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $425. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $402.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Visa options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.