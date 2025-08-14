Applied Digital Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Digital APLD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Applied Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $85,085, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $574,751.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $30.0 for Applied Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Digital's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Digital's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $15.00 $125.1K 1.0K 284 APLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $0.44 $0.22 $0.22 $10.50 $85.0K 4 5.0K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.85 $6.7 $6.7 $8.00 $83.0K 522 0 APLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $3.35 $3.05 $3.2 $14.00 $76.8K 2.4K 0 APLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.79 $2.63 $2.71 $14.00 $54.2K 2.4K 209

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments: Data Center Hosting Business and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business, which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Applied Digital, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Applied Digital

Currently trading with a volume of 10,167,015, the APLD's price is down by -4.56%, now at $14.12.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Digital

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.5.

* An analyst from Lake Street has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Applied Digital, maintaining a target price of $15. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Applied Digital, maintaining a target price of $16. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Compass Point upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.