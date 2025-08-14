D-Wave Quantum Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on D-Wave Quantum QBTS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QBTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for D-Wave Quantum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $357,590, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $355,575.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $30.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D-Wave Quantum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D-Wave Quantum's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.2 $13.8 $14.1 $5.00 $141.0K 4.3K 0 QBTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.3 $13.25 $13.25 $30.00 $91.4K 111 31 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $0.99 $0.98 $0.98 $21.00 $63.4K 50 673 QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.08 $2.0 $2.0 $18.00 $60.0K 1.5K 349 QBTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.6 $11.4 $11.5 $7.00 $57.5K 9.1K 52

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

In light of the recent options history for D-Wave Quantum, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is D-Wave Quantum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,547,087, the price of QBTS is down -4.66% at $17.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On D-Wave Quantum

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for D-Wave Quantum, targeting a price of $22. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $20. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on D-Wave Quantum with a target price of $22. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Stifel downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $26. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.