Decoding Expedia Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Expedia Group EXPE, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EXPE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Expedia Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $87,965, and 10 are calls, amounting to $401,840.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $210.0 for Expedia Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Expedia Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Expedia Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $11.05 $10.65 $11.05 $180.00 $58.5K 4 56 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $41.45 $39.05 $40.66 $210.00 $40.6K 26 118 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $40.65 $39.9 $40.65 $210.00 $40.6K 26 74 EXPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $41.35 $39.65 $40.6 $210.00 $40.6K 26 158 EXPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $41.45 $39.45 $40.58 $210.00 $40.5K 26 138

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Expedia Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Expedia Group's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 344,653, with EXPE's price down by -0.58%, positioned at $208.46.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Expedia Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $203.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Expedia Group, maintaining a target price of $197. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, maintaining a target price of $182. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $218. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, maintaining a target price of $220.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.