Decoding Taiwan Semiconductor's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $1,225,027, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,713,563.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $270.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 3865.39 with a total volume of 8,443.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.45 $33.55 $34.45 $220.00 $482.2K 8.4K 7 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.55 $9.4 $9.4 $240.00 $250.0K 4.5K 1.9K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.6 $9.55 $9.6 $240.00 $240.0K 4.5K 1.6K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $6.1 $5.95 $6.09 $237.50 $182.7K 74 4 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.65 $8.4 $8.4 $250.00 $168.0K 2.9K 1

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,704,054, with TSM's price down by -1.4%, positioned at $238.07.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Taiwan Semiconductor

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $270.0.

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.