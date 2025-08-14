This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cava Group

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cava Group CAVA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAVA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Cava Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $494,596, and 5 are calls, amounting to $470,225.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $150.0 for Cava Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.95 $5.45 $5.57 $74.00 $205.6K 4.3K 950 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.75 $16.15 $16.75 $75.00 $184.2K 764 0 CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $5.2 $3.55 $4.5 $70.00 $171.0K 1.2K 21 CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.75 $10.6 $10.6 $75.00 $153.7K 689 1 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.4 $10.1 $10.3 $65.00 $51.5K 64 54

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Cava Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,523,722, the price of CAVA is down -2.26% at $68.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cava Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $93.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $96. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $90. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $97.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cava Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.