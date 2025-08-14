Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in CoreWeave

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CoreWeave CRWV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for CoreWeave.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,684,750, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $316,929.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $200.0 for CoreWeave during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CoreWeave's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CoreWeave's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $7.95 $7.15 $7.9 $110.00 $987.5K 5.3K 1.5K CRWV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $24.75 $22.55 $23.52 $110.00 $336.0K 563 156 CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $7.75 $7.7 $7.7 $107.00 $104.7K 123 507 CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $38.65 $33.5 $36.0 $100.00 $72.0K 309 0 CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.85 $4.1 $4.65 $111.00 $63.9K 233 399

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

In light of the recent options history for CoreWeave, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of CoreWeave

Trading volume stands at 3,777,244, with CRWV's price down by -4.99%, positioned at $111.89.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 92 days.

Expert Opinions on CoreWeave

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $107.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Reduce with a new price target of $32. * An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $160. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Neutral rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CoreWeave, which currently sits at a price target of $91. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CoreWeave, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.