Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COHR

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Coherent COHR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COHR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Coherent. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 59% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $4,049,039, and 3 are calls, amounting to $110,627.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $120.0 for Coherent over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coherent options trades today is 1598.82 with a total volume of 11,445.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coherent's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Coherent 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.2 $13.3 $13.5 $103.00 $675.0K 3.8K 618 COHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $13.3 $12.9 $13.0 $103.00 $504.4K 3.8K 1.8K COHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.4 $14.2 $14.5 $105.00 $435.0K 6.4K 194 COHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.2 $13.7 $13.9 $105.00 $390.5K 6.4K 1.1K COHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.5 $13.0 $13.3 $103.00 $344.4K 3.8K 1.1K

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coherent, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Coherent

Currently trading with a volume of 5,706,107, the COHR's price is down by -20.59%, now at $90.53.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Coherent

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $114.8.

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Coherent, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Coherent with a target price of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Coherent, targeting a price of $127. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Coherent, targeting a price of $97. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

