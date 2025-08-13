Spotlight on Intuit: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuit INTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Intuit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $927,923, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $285,111.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $760.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuit stands at 224.75, with a total volume reaching 787.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuit, situated within the strike price corridor from $400.0 to $760.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $47.7 $47.3 $47.33 $710.00 $99.6K 690 18 INTU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $47.6 $47.3 $47.33 $710.00 $94.8K 690 52 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $29.7 $29.1 $29.3 $700.00 $73.2K 50 35 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $105.5 $104.8 $104.8 $740.00 $62.8K 62 6 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $26.1 $25.6 $25.74 $700.00 $61.5K 1.1K 0

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

In light of the recent options history for Intuit, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Intuit's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,071,344, the price of INTU is down -0.36% at $710.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $868.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $868.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

