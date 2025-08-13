A Closer Look at MARA Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MARA Holdings. Our analysis of options history for MARA Holdings MARA revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $642,562, and 24 were calls, valued at $2,065,885.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $11.0 to $21.0 for MARA Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.82 $1.79 $1.81 $18.00 $1.0M 8.3K 6.0K MARA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $3.7 $3.55 $3.63 $15.00 $108.9K 1.6K 303 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.78 $1.74 $1.74 $18.00 $96.7K 8.3K 7.6K MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $18.00 $94.1K 159 9 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.95 $3.6 $3.95 $20.00 $79.0K 4.5K 244

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Present Market Standing of MARA Holdings

With a trading volume of 42,556,949, the price of MARA is up by 0.95%, reaching $15.87.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

What The Experts Say On MARA Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Compass Point upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $18. * Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on MARA Holdings with a target price of $20. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on MARA Holdings, maintaining a target price of $26. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MARA Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MARA Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.