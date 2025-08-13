Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in General Motors

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on General Motors. Our analysis of options history for General Motors GM revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $105,138, and 9 were calls, valued at $646,855.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.0 to $60.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Motors options trades today is 4829.78 with a total volume of 2,000.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

General Motors 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.32 $2.29 $2.29 $55.00 $114.5K 13.0K 963 GM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $5.0 $4.9 $4.95 $60.00 $99.0K 4.9K 403 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.0 $4.9 $4.9 $60.00 $98.0K 4.9K 203 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.05 $7.9 $8.0 $50.00 $80.8K 13.7K 106 GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.79 $1.73 $1.78 $55.00 $79.3K 3.0K 14

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding General Motors, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

General Motors's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,099,853, the price of GM is up 2.74% at $55.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on General Motors with a target price of $38. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $61. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for General Motors, targeting a price of $62. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for General Motors, targeting a price of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

