Microchip Technology's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Microchip Technology MCHP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MCHP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Microchip Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $100,317, and 6 are calls, amounting to $274,868.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.0 to $80.0 for Microchip Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microchip Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microchip Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $57.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microchip Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCHP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.45 $1.3 $1.45 $70.00 $76.1K 5.9K 525 MCHP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.0 $0.85 $0.85 $65.00 $56.3K 3.6K 1.2K MCHP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.0 $8.8 $9.0 $75.00 $51.3K 385 0 MCHP PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.0 $0.85 $0.88 $65.00 $44.0K 3.6K 554 MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.7 $3.5 $3.5 $67.50 $43.8K 2.7K 162

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

In light of the recent options history for Microchip Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Microchip Technology

Currently trading with a volume of 3,972,792, the MCHP's price is up by 1.33%, now at $65.36.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

Expert Opinions on Microchip Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Microchip Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.