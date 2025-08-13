What the Options Market Tells Us About Galaxy Digital

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Galaxy Digital GLXY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GLXY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Galaxy Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $164,770, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,179,069.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $35.0 for Galaxy Digital, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Galaxy Digital stands at 3468.05, with a total volume reaching 11,000.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Galaxy Digital, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.5 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Galaxy Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $5.9 $6.1 $30.00 $215.9K 4.7K 400 GLXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $2.0 $1.8 $1.9 $35.00 $95.0K 1.5K 505 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $6.0 $6.2 $30.00 $89.2K 651 0 GLXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.95 $1.85 $1.9 $32.50 $75.6K 3.4K 411 GLXY PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $1.35 $1.25 $1.27 $28.00 $63.5K 153 622

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

In light of the recent options history for Galaxy Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Galaxy Digital

Currently trading with a volume of 6,228,377, the GLXY's price is up by 0.07%, now at $27.92.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Galaxy Digital

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $35.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

