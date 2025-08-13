United Airlines Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on United Airlines Holdings. Our analysis of options history for United Airlines Holdings UAL revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $192,920, and 13 were calls, valued at $762,207.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $125.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Airlines Holdings stands at 1120.0, with a total volume reaching 2,363.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Airlines Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.6 $17.6 $18.55 $80.00 $107.7K 3.9K 264 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.25 $9.1 $9.19 $105.00 $91.8K 2.2K 101 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.15 $9.05 $9.13 $105.00 $91.3K 2.2K 403 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.05 $8.9 $8.97 $105.00 $89.7K 2.2K 301 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.95 $8.9 $8.95 $105.00 $89.4K 2.2K 101

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Airlines Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,153,092, the price of UAL is up by 0.15%, reaching $98.61.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About United Airlines Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $107.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $114. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $109. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $108.

