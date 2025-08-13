10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.00 $35.0K 38.1K 7.1K AHCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.00 $165.0K 11.9K 3.7K RZLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $80.0K 6.2K 1.0K BBIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $50.00 $53.0K 5.6K 749 CLDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $22.50 $39.3K 10.9K 743 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $65.00 $42.2K 3.1K 589 LQDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $84.0K 5.3K 415 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $350.00 $26.2K 184 381 HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $36.00 $53.8K 888 194 BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $47.00 $31.5K 2.1K 94

• For TLRY TLRY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 38115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AHCO AHCO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 309 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 11953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RZLT RZLT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 6283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIO BBIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 680 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 69 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLDX CLDX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 10946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEM TEM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $1057.0 per contract. There were 3179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LQDA LQDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 5316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM HUM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 309 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1661.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS HIMS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 189 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY BMY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 2120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

