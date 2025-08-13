10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $38.00 $56.0K 7.3K 3.8K SBET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $25.00 $50.5K 6.7K 1.7K AEO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.00 $27.5K 15.2K 1.6K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $60.00 $101.1K 1.1K 1.4K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $38.00 $33.8K 30.9K 1.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $140.00 $50.5K 4.1K 1.0K PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $95.00 $37.3K 5.5K 862 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $347.50 $25.0K 200 567 VSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $23.00 $86.9K 903 565 ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $100.00 $32.0K 1.7K 510

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 386 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 7391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 6742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEO AEO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 15291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 520 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.1K, with a price of $3745.0 per contract. There were 1197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 788 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 30950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 4136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 5520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $347.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VSCO VSCO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 446 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.9K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF ANF, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.