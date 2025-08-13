Looking At Credo Technology Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Credo Technology Group CRDO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRDO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Credo Technology Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $203,140, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,950,561.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $150.0 for Credo Technology Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Credo Technology Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Credo Technology Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Credo Technology Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $66.4 $65.3 $65.85 $55.00 $289.9K 375 77 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $66.2 $65.3 $65.75 $55.00 $269.5K 375 118 CRDO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $66.5 $65.1 $65.75 $55.00 $216.9K 375 33 CRDO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.0 $11.9 $11.9 $125.00 $184.4K 323 432 CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.7 $12.2 $12.34 $140.00 $170.5K 261 147

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

In light of the recent options history for Credo Technology Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Credo Technology Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,068,120, the price of CRDO is down -6.48% at $117.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Credo Technology Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $115.0.

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Credo Technology Group, maintaining a target price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Credo Technology Group, targeting a price of $115.

