Enphase Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Enphase Energy ENPH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $965,852, and 9 are calls, amounting to $335,488.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $100.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $3.45 $3.3 $3.38 $25.00 $565.4K 2.2K 1.6K ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $30.00 $221.0K 1.4K 655 ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $11.1 $11.0 $11.0 $45.00 $64.9K 7.9K 60 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.15 $8.0 $8.0 $30.00 $64.0K 1.4K 80 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.3 $7.25 $7.3 $30.00 $49.6K 2.7K 84

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Enphase Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,122,397, with ENPH's price up by 3.01%, positioned at $34.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $34.36.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $37. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $40. * An analyst from Johnson Rice downgraded its action to Accumulate with a price target of $45. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $30. * An analyst from GLJ Research has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.