Behind the Scenes of Duolingo's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Duolingo. Our analysis of options history for Duolingo DUOL revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 20 were puts, with a value of $1,674,781, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,581,987.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $520.0 for Duolingo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Duolingo stands at 304.17, with a total volume reaching 2,516.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Duolingo, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $520.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Duolingo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $88.4 $87.3 $87.3 $400.00 $516.3K 895 47 DUOL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $54.4 $51.0 $51.46 $390.00 $310.0K 68 60 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $41.7 $39.0 $39.9 $330.00 $279.3K 24 70 DUOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $88.5 $87.7 $87.7 $400.00 $149.0K 895 78 DUOL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $88.4 $85.6 $87.6 $400.00 $113.8K 895 92

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Duolingo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Duolingo

With a trading volume of 1,185,506, the price of DUOL is down by -2.8%, reaching $313.88.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Duolingo

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $471.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Duolingo, targeting a price of $390. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Duolingo, maintaining a target price of $450. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Duolingo, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Duolingo, targeting a price of $515. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Duolingo, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.