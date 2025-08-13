Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Workday.

Looking at options history for Workday WDAY we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $174,458 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $184,090.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $370.0 for Workday during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Workday options trades today is 282.86 with a total volume of 477.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Workday's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Workday 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $28.6 $27.1 $27.91 $250.00 $92.1K 72 0 WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $1.9 $2.25 $150.00 $56.2K 873 250 WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $19.9 $18.4 $18.92 $230.00 $47.3K 66 25 WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $17.3 $16.1 $16.1 $230.00 $40.2K 66 25 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.8 $32.6 $33.04 $200.00 $33.0K 121 10

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions for enterprises. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Workday, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 934,470, the price of WDAY is up by 2.11%, reaching $219.12.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Workday

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $250.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Workday, targeting a price of $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.