Spotlight on Rigetti Computing: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rigetti Computing RGTI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RGTI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Rigetti Computing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $287,177, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $349,058.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $11.0 to $30.0 for Rigetti Computing over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rigetti Computing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rigetti Computing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $11.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Rigetti Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.65 $6.35 $6.6 $15.00 $132.0K 6.9K 389 RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.2 $18.00 $113.4K 432 838 RGTI PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $18.00 $102.5K 432 48 RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.85 $14.00 $60.0K 459 177 RGTI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.15 $3.95 $4.15 $15.00 $41.5K 11.0K 190

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rigetti Computing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Rigetti Computing

Currently trading with a volume of 33,518,229, the RGTI's price is down by -2.62%, now at $15.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Rigetti Computing

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rigetti Computing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.