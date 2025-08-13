Dow Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dow.

Looking at options history for Dow DOW we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $974,612 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $210,040.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $37.5 for Dow during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dow's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dow's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $37.5 in the last 30 days.

Dow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $14.05 $14.05 $14.05 $35.00 $468.8K 740 9 DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.05 $13.75 $14.0 $35.00 $175.8K 2.5K 7 DOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.58 $1.27 $1.38 $22.50 $102.8K 2.0K 431 DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.05 $13.75 $14.05 $35.00 $91.3K 2.5K 7 DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.05 $8.9 $9.0 $30.00 $90.0K 4.6K 0

About Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Present Market Standing of Dow

Currently trading with a volume of 4,042,596, the DOW's price is up by 0.05%, now at $21.72.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dow

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $28.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Dow, maintaining a target price of $32. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to In-Line with a new price target of $32. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Dow, targeting a price of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Dow with a target price of $25. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Dow, maintaining a target price of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dow options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.