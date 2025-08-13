Centrus Energy Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Centrus Energy LEU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Centrus Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $240,629, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,778,228.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $310.0 for Centrus Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Centrus Energy stands at 113.06, with a total volume reaching 289.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Centrus Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $310.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $74.7 $69.0 $72.85 $210.00 $437.1K 0 0 LEU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $74.1 $70.4 $72.25 $155.00 $433.5K 69 60 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $101.0 $91.0 $100.25 $200.00 $250.6K 0 0 LEU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.5 $22.7 $23.5 $220.00 $117.5K 382 51 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $109.4 $104.4 $105.0 $100.00 $105.0K 65 0

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Centrus Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Centrus Energy Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 752,276, with LEU's price down by -10.01%, positioned at $195.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Centrus Energy

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $229.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $285. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Centrus Energy, targeting a price of $164. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Centrus Energy with a target price of $252.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Centrus Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.