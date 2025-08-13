Strategy Unusual Options Activity For August 13

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Strategy MSTR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MSTR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for Strategy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,069, and 19 calls, totaling $1,384,079.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $340.0 and $670.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Strategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Strategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $340.0 to $670.0 in the last 30 days.

Strategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $131.9 $126.9 $129.29 $420.00 $206.8K 161 50 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $124.95 $119.9 $122.55 $440.00 $196.0K 42 50 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.45 $420.00 $163.5K 2.2K 829 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $33.5 $31.75 $32.6 $410.00 $97.8K 36.9K 0 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $91.85 $89.15 $91.3 $340.00 $91.3K 430 0

About Strategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Present Market Standing of Strategy

With a trading volume of 939,837, the price of MSTR is up by 0.21%, reaching $395.23.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Strategy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $669.6.

