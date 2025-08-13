A Closer Look at Opendoor Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Opendoor Technologies OPEN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OPEN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Opendoor Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 87% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $43,260, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $2,168,655.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.5 to $3.5 for Opendoor Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Opendoor Technologies stands at 24922.33, with a total volume reaching 26,582.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Opendoor Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $1.5 to $3.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Opendoor Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OPEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $1.06 $1.02 $1.02 $1.50 $1.0M 33.2K 203 OPEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $0.96 $0.79 $0.96 $1.50 $960.0K 33.2K 20.2K OPEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.02 $0.98 $1.02 $2.00 $51.3K 38.5K 2.3K OPEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.02 $0.98 $1.02 $2.00 $50.3K 38.5K 2.3K OPEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.06 $1.03 $1.03 $3.50 $43.2K 3.0K 2

About Opendoor Technologies

Opendoor Technologies Inc is an end-to-end real estate platform enabling customers to sell and buy a home online. Its product offerings include Sell to Opendoor, its core product where sellers sell their homes directly to the company, and it resells those homes to buyers; List with Opendoor, for customers to list their homes with a partner agent; and Opendoor Marketplace, a capital light marketplace offering that connects home sellers with both institutional and retail buyers. In addition to these products, the company also offers its customers integrated title insurance and escrow services through its subsidiaries. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by its core product offering, where it acquires homes directly from sellers and resells those homes to buyers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Opendoor Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Opendoor Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 22,860,973, with OPEN's price up by 2.43%, positioned at $2.53.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on Opendoor Technologies

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1.07.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Zelman & Assoc downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $1. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $1. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Opendoor Technologies, targeting a price of $1. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.