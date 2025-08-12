What the Options Market Tells Us About Archer Aviation

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Archer Aviation.

Looking at options history for Archer Aviation ACHR we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $475,451 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $622,665.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $17.0 for Archer Aviation over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Archer Aviation's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Archer Aviation's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $8.0 to $17.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Archer Aviation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.85 $0.8 $0.8 $16.00 $157.6K 2.5K 33 ACHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.47 $0.46 $0.46 $9.00 $115.2K 6.8K 17.7K ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.82 $1.81 $1.82 $10.00 $91.0K 29.6K 1.0K ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $10.00 $77.9K 19.1K 735 ACHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.47 $0.43 $0.43 $14.00 $64.5K 10.1K 1.7K

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Archer Aviation, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Archer Aviation's Current Market Status

With a volume of 49,205,475, the price of ACHR is up 6.18% at $10.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Archer Aviation

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.67.

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $13. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Archer Aviation, maintaining a target price of $10. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $18.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Archer Aviation options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.