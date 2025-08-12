Spotlight on Sezzle: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Sezzle SEZL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SEZL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Sezzle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $252,269, and 4 are calls, amounting to $307,524.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $140.0 for Sezzle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sezzle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sezzle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sezzle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEZL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.4 $19.4 $19.77 $90.00 $98.8K 327 62 SEZL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $55.2 $53.5 $54.04 $140.00 $97.0K 1.8K 30 SEZL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $7.8 $8.2 $140.00 $84.4K 138 105 SEZL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $8.1 $8.45 $140.00 $84.3K 138 207 SEZL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $55.8 $53.4 $54.2 $140.00 $54.2K 1.8K 10

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financing institution that offers technology-driven payment platform. It allows customers to split their purchase into four installments and pay over 6 weeks with only the first payment due at the time of purchase. Companies operations comprise one reportable segment, the majority of which derives revenue from payment processing platform in North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Sezzle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Sezzle's Current Market Status

With a volume of 918,925, the price of SEZL is up 0.79% at $88.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sezzle

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $111.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sezzle, which currently sits at a price target of $111.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sezzle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.