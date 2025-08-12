Decoding SoFi Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards SoFi Technologies SOFI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SOFI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 58 extraordinary options activities for SoFi Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,436,867, and 48 are calls, amounting to $4,211,447.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.0 to $40.0 for SoFi Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $6.1 $5.9 $5.95 $22.00 $830.1K 549 2 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $22.85 $20.45 $22.48 $1.00 $696.8K 2.5K 110 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.4 $6.3 $6.31 $20.00 $631.0K 6.9K 1.1K SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.05 $13.95 $14.0 $10.00 $420.0K 82.4K 558 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $21.00 $225.1K 7.0K 1.2K

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoFi Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of SoFi Technologies

With a volume of 41,561,194, the price of SOFI is up 5.44% at $23.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoFi Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $17. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $20. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $26. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Underperform rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.