10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $44.4K 5.8K 2.8K COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $315.00 $49.5K 1.0K 2.5K OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $44.2K 15.0K 2.0K GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $32.50 $50.0K 3.6K 1.8K FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $165.00 $42.2K 544 1.3K XYZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $75.00 $31.5K 3.4K 843 LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $55.00 $26.0K 1.3K 534 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $23.00 $30.0K 592 505 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $80.00 $103.4K 330 141 ING CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $18.00 $69.5K 241 102

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 5808 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 1074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSCR OSCR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 15005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY GLXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU FUTU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $419.0 per contract. There were 544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ XYZ, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 3451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND LMND, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST UPST, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 220 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.4K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ING ING, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 310 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.