August 12, 2025 1:35 PM 6 min read

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $44.4K 5.8K 2.8K
COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $315.00 $49.5K 1.0K 2.5K
OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $44.2K 15.0K 2.0K
GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $32.50 $50.0K 3.6K 1.8K
FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $165.00 $42.2K 544 1.3K
XYZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $75.00 $31.5K 3.4K 843
LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $55.00 $26.0K 1.3K 534
SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $23.00 $30.0K 592 505
UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $80.00 $103.4K 330 141
ING CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $18.00 $69.5K 241 102

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 5808 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 1074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSCR OSCR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 15005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY GLXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU FUTU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $419.0 per contract. There were 544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ XYZ, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 3451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND LMND, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST UPST, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 220 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.4K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ING ING, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 310 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$319.900.09%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.22
Growth
90.42
Quality
N/A
Value
25.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FUTU Logo
FUTUFutu Holdings Ltd
$165.743.91%
GLXY Logo
GLXYGalaxy Digital Inc
$27.62-3.02%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$114.771.01%
ING Logo
INGING Groep NV
$24.411.18%
LMND Logo
LMNDLemonade Inc
$55.075.16%
OSCR Logo
OSCROscar Health Inc
$15.15-2.95%
SOFI Logo
SOFISoFi Technologies Inc
$23.555.04%
UPST Logo
UPSTUpstart Holdings Inc
$62.67-1.25%
XYZ Logo
XYZBlock Inc
$74.001.34%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date of Trade
ticker
Put/Call
Strike Price
DTE
Sentiment
Click to see more Options updates
Posted In:
OptionsBZI-AUOA
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved