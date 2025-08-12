10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.50 $26.0K 25.3K 15.3K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $123.00 $1.6 million 0 14.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $120.00 $27.9K 22.5K 8.6K SERV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $235.0K 2.5K 1.0K SBET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $40.00 $30.0K 5.6K 611 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $340.00 $27.3K 1.4K 412 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $66.00 $32.4K 1.2K 385 FND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $105.00 $55.2K 50 382 CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $100.00 $32.6K 3.9K 165 LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.00 $62.0K 12.9K 159

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 25337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3300 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 22542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SERV SERV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 521 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 2584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 5671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $547.0 per contract. There were 1409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 1211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FND FND, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA CAVA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 157 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $653.0 per contract. There were 3969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $554.0 per contract. There were 12975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

