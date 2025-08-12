10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBAI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.00 $119.0K 37.8K 24.1K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $400.00 $25.6K 6.2K 9.8K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.00 $33.5K 29.6K 9.5K IREN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.00 $207.8K 26.7K 6.4K ONDS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.00 $131.6K 8.4K 6.2K NVTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.00 $37.5K 5.4K 3.8K DOCN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $32.50 $153.0K 7.9K 3.7K SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.00 $191.7K 6.2K 2.6K BMNR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $55.00 $167.0K 2.3K 1.8K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.00 $258.7K 6.8K 1.5K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BBAI BBAI, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 871 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.0K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 37821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 6230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF WULF, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 743 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 29673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 157 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 932 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.8K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 26739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONDS ONDS, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 1145 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.6K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 8400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVTS NVTS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 5463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCN DOCN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.0K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 7978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN SOUN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 788 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.7K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 6231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.0K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 2351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 865 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $258.7K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 6857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.