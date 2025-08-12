Looking At Tapestry's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Tapestry TPR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TPR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Tapestry. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $78,020, and 15 calls, totaling $1,935,055.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $111.0 for Tapestry over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tapestry's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tapestry's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $111.0 in the last 30 days.

Tapestry 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $55.1 $54.0 $54.0 $60.00 $264.6K 5.3K 400 TPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $52.9 $51.7 $51.7 $60.00 $217.1K 5.3K 72 TPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $52.9 $51.6 $51.6 $60.00 $211.5K 5.3K 133 TPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $55.3 $54.2 $54.2 $60.00 $195.1K 5.3K 222 TPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $52.9 $51.7 $51.7 $60.00 $139.5K 5.3K 45

About Tapestry

Based in New York City, Tapestry is the parent company of accessories and fashion brand Coach, which accounts for about 80% of its sales and more than 90% of its operating profit. Coach products are sold through 900 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and third-party stores in North America, Asia, and Europe. Tapestry also owns Kate Spade, which generated 54% of its sales from handbags in fiscal 2024. Kate Spade is known for its colorful patterns and graphics. Meanwhile, Tapestry's smallest brand, luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman, is set to be sold to Caleres in the summer of 2025.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tapestry, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Tapestry Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,803,488, with TPR's price up by 3.39%, positioned at $111.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

Expert Opinions on Tapestry

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $122.4.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tapestry, which currently sits at a price target of $112. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $115. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tapestry, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tapestry, which currently sits at a price target of $145. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.