Behind the Scenes of Joby Aviation's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Joby Aviation. Our analysis of options history for Joby Aviation JOBY revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $255,633, and 13 were calls, valued at $499,493.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $30.0 for Joby Aviation during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Joby Aviation stands at 3207.8, with a total volume reaching 10,136.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Joby Aviation, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Joby Aviation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.4 $4.1 $4.1 $30.00 $92.2K 3.6K 227 JOBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.0 $0.9 $0.95 $12.00 $78.5K 5.4K 844 JOBY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.8 $6.5 $6.7 $20.00 $51.5K 2.7K 225 JOBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.1 $0.05 $0.1 $5.00 $50.0K 13.2K 6.0K JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $2.15 $2.0 $2.15 $18.00 $43.0K 47 202

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi for commercial passenger service. Its Joby eVTOL aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers or an expected payload of up to 1,000 pounds at speeds of up to 200 mph. The aircraft is optimized for urban routes, with a target range of up to 100 miles on a single charge. The company is also developing an app-based platform to build and operate an aerial ridesharing service powered by a network of eVTOL aircraft that it will manufacture and operate. It has one operating and reportable segment, namely flight services. Currently, the company generates all of its revenue from flight services provided to the Department of Defense in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Joby Aviation, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Joby Aviation

With a trading volume of 15,129,344, the price of JOBY is down by -1.52%, reaching $16.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Joby Aviation

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on Joby Aviation, maintaining a target price of $7. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

