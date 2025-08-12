What the Options Market Tells Us About Capital One Finl

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Capital One Finl COF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Capital One Finl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $376,585.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $230.0 for Capital One Finl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capital One Finl options trades today is 362.43 with a total volume of 322.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capital One Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $16.6 $15.3 $16.1 $200.00 $96.6K 815 79 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $48.9 $48.4 $48.4 $175.00 $72.6K 36 0 COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.5 $34.0 $34.49 $190.00 $51.7K 333 15 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $79.3 $77.6 $77.6 $145.00 $46.5K 73 6 COF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $11.7 $11.4 $11.55 $210.00 $46.2K 1.0K 130

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Capital One Finl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Capital One Finl's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,168,042, the price of COF is up 1.04% at $210.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Capital One Finl

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $261.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $248. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Capital One Finl, targeting a price of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Capital One Finl, targeting a price of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Capital One Finl, targeting a price of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Capital One Finl with a target price of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capital One Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.