A Closer Look at Rocket Lab's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rocket Lab.

Looking at options history for Rocket Lab RKLB we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $140,584 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,098,481.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.0 and $80.0 for Rocket Lab, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rocket Lab's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rocket Lab's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rocket Lab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $8.9 $8.75 $8.75 $80.00 $218.7K 617 845 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $8.7 $8.4 $8.7 $80.00 $125.2K 617 905 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.4 $4.05 $4.15 $45.00 $104.5K 2.0K 432 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.35 $16.2 $16.2 $47.00 $81.0K 757 0 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.91 $50.00 $78.2K 2.7K 136

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Corp is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, and rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rocket Lab, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Rocket Lab's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 10,570,194, with RKLB's price up by 0.6%, positioned at $45.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 91 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rocket Lab

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab, maintaining a target price of $55. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rocket Lab, which currently sits at a price target of $54. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rocket Lab, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rocket Lab, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab, maintaining a target price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rocket Lab with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.