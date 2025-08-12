SoundHound AI Unusual Options Activity For August 12

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on SoundHound AI SOUN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for SoundHound AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $254,375, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $673,798.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $37.0 for SoundHound AI over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoundHound AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoundHound AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.29 $2.26 $2.26 $15.00 $230.1K 20.2K 1.6K SOUN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $21.55 $21.2 $21.4 $37.00 $160.5K 415 25 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $17.00 $85.0K 4.7K 274 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.28 $1.25 $1.25 $20.00 $79.0K 3.4K 746 SOUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.4 $21.3 $21.3 $37.00 $53.2K 415 0

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

In light of the recent options history for SoundHound AI, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of SoundHound AI

Currently trading with a volume of 32,334,837, the SOUN's price is down by -0.31%, now at $15.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 91 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoundHound AI

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Ladenburg Thalmann has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on SoundHound AI with a target price of $16. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SoundHound AI options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.