What the Options Market Tells Us About Robinhood Markets

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets HOOD revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $61,830, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,068,707.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $117.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $117.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.35 $59.2 $60.0 $60.00 $450.0K 15.5K 100 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $21.5 $20.05 $20.25 $95.00 $101.2K 2.9K 0 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $13.6 $13.4 $13.6 $105.00 $68.0K 1.2K 117 HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $45.5 $44.15 $44.74 $70.00 $58.1K 8.3K 8 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.75 $10.6 $10.6 $115.00 $53.0K 5.5K 204

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Robinhood Markets, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status

With a volume of 7,666,310, the price of HOOD is up 1.34% at $115.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $120.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $125. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.