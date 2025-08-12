Behind the Scenes of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $140,882, and 16 were calls, valued at $985,981.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $130.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alibaba Gr Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.1 $5.95 $6.04 $120.00 $204.1K 24.3K 1.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.95 $5.8 $5.89 $120.00 $200.8K 24.3K 2.3K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.7 $4.55 $4.6 $130.00 $91.9K 32.2K 313 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.58 $130.00 $91.4K 32.2K 45 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $1.61 $1.54 $1.54 $124.00 $77.0K 2.0K 22

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

In light of the recent options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 943,035, with BABA's price up by 0.08%, positioned at $118.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $145.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.