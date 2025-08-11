Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DDOG

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Datadog DDOG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 25 are puts, totaling $2,068,936, and 10 are calls, amounting to $607,610.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $170.0 for Datadog during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 1363.5 with a total volume of 19,078.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.38 $0.96 $1.08 $115.00 $594.0K 3.1K 5.5K DDOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.15 $15.05 $15.1 $135.00 $214.4K 1.3K 857 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.65 $10.0 $10.0 $130.00 $200.0K 256 202 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.85 $9.85 $125.00 $170.5K 2.0K 1.0K DDOG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.1 $15.0 $15.05 $135.00 $129.4K 1.3K 240

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Datadog, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Datadog

Trading volume stands at 6,952,456, with DDOG's price down by -1.47%, positioned at $128.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $160.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $171. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Datadog with a target price of $179. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Datadog with a target price of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.