This Is What Whales Are Betting On Stryker

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Stryker.

Looking at options history for Stryker SYK we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $239,380 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $179,310.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $350.0 to $400.0 for Stryker over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Stryker's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Stryker's whale trades within a strike price range from $350.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Stryker Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SYK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.8 $15.8 $16.5 $390.00 $82.5K 1.2K 52 SYK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $15.4 $12.5 $13.75 $390.00 $68.7K 566 50 SYK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $14.4 $13.7 $13.7 $370.00 $54.8K 111 1 SYK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.5 $8.5 $8.5 $380.00 $53.5K 264 67 SYK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.2 $9.1 $9.1 $350.00 $43.6K 388 48

About Stryker

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, extremities, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and orthopedic robotics. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Roughly one-fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

Stryker's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 728,139, with SYK's price up by 0.38%, positioned at $379.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Stryker

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $436.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Stryker, which currently sits at a price target of $445. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Stryker, which currently sits at a price target of $448. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Stryker, maintaining a target price of $415.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.