Reddit's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Reddit RDDT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RDDT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 188 extraordinary options activities for Reddit. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 35 are puts, totaling $2,751,629, and 153 are calls, amounting to $12,146,566.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $320.0 for Reddit over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Reddit stands at 1041.37, with a total volume reaching 26,596.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Reddit, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Reddit Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $73.65 $73.6 $73.6 $150.00 $898.9K 534 143 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $41.6 $41.15 $41.6 $220.00 $416.0K 2.5K 254 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $41.5 $41.05 $41.46 $220.00 $414.9K 2.5K 354 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.0 $12.75 $12.96 $320.00 $388.6K 1.7K 472 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.5 $12.2 $12.5 $320.00 $125.0K 1.7K 759

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Where Is Reddit Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,316,432, the RDDT's price is up by 2.5%, now at $220.84.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Reddit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $172.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Reddit options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.