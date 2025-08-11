Qualcomm Unusual Options Activity For August 11

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Qualcomm. Our analysis of options history for Qualcomm QCOM revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $886,950, and 6 were calls, valued at $192,810.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $180.0 for Qualcomm, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $13.8 $12.0 $12.2 $125.00 $610.0K 201 0 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.05 $8.75 $9.05 $120.00 $90.5K 1.7K 101 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.35 $7.3 $7.32 $140.00 $68.7K 6.3K 445 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.39 $2.34 $2.39 $120.00 $47.8K 3.5K 303 QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $18.85 $17.4 $18.12 $160.00 $38.0K 1.1K 0

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,473,846, with QCOM's price up by 0.55%, positioned at $148.37.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 86 days.

Expert Opinions on Qualcomm

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $191.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $190. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Qualcomm, maintaining a target price of $225. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

