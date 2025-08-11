This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lockheed Martin

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lockheed Martin. Our analysis of options history for Lockheed Martin LMT revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $363,930, and 7 were calls, valued at $360,776.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $310.0 to $530.0 for Lockheed Martin during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lockheed Martin options trades today is 328.4 with a total volume of 1,014.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lockheed Martin's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $530.0 over the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.9 $12.6 $12.85 $380.00 $256.6K 283 200 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.3 $3.41 $530.00 $85.2K 901 250 LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $98.0 $93.6 $96.02 $340.00 $76.8K 10 8 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.0 $54.4 $57.0 $380.00 $57.0K 19 0 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.3 $3.41 $530.00 $51.1K 901 400

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lockheed Martin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Lockheed Martin

With a volume of 656,156, the price of LMT is up 0.1% at $426.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lockheed Martin

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $457.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $465. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $490. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $440. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $453. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $440.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.