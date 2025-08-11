10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $180.00 $27.4K 31.5K 80.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $227.50 $32.6K 14.7K 43.6K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $65.00 $153.2K 14.3K 28.4K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $172.50 $32.9K 3.0K 20.0K BBAI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $7.00 $49.9K 18.7K 19.1K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $185.00 $38.5K 34.3K 13.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $525.00 $52.9K 14.8K 11.4K APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $500.00 $119.0K 6.5K 5.1K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $405.00 $30.6K 2.5K 4.3K MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $122.00 $30.8K 2.2K 3.5K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 31519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 14797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR BMNR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 313 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.2K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 14383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28480 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 3056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBAI BBAI, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 18763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 34390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $525.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 14801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 6545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 2524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $308.0 per contract. There were 2285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

