A Closer Look at IDEXX Laboratories's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on IDEXX Laboratories.

Looking at options history for IDEXX Laboratories IDXX we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $71,895 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $190,370.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $600.0 and $680.0 for IDEXX Laboratories, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IDEXX Laboratories stands at 49.0, with a total volume reaching 227.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IDEXX Laboratories, situated within the strike price corridor from $600.0 to $680.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IDEXX Laboratories Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IDXX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $36.0 $32.9 $36.0 $680.00 $46.8K 24 15 IDXX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $34.7 $31.0 $32.88 $620.00 $32.8K 84 20 IDXX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $32.2 $31.0 $32.2 $620.00 $32.2K 84 0 IDXX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $34.7 $28.5 $31.44 $620.00 $31.4K 84 74 IDXX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $34.7 $28.5 $31.44 $620.00 $31.4K 84 54

About IDEXX Laboratories

Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. The firm also offers vet practice management software and consulting services to animal hospitals. Idexx gets close to 35% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IDEXX Laboratories, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of IDEXX Laboratories

With a trading volume of 195,714, the price of IDXX is down by 0.0%, reaching $658.06.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 80 days from now.

Expert Opinions on IDEXX Laboratories

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $658.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on IDEXX Laboratories with a target price of $675. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Leerink Partners keeps a Outperform rating on IDEXX Laboratories with a target price of $600. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on IDEXX Laboratories with a target price of $700.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IDEXX Laboratories options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.