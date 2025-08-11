Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Futu Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Futu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Futu Holdings FUTU we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $297,510 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,522,885.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $160.0 for Futu Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $44.3 $43.15 $43.19 $125.00 $432.3K 166 0 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.95 $13.5 $13.5 $155.00 $270.0K 960 500 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.5 $12.55 $13.5 $155.00 $203.8K 960 651 FUTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $9.5 $8.65 $9.15 $140.00 $183.0K 245 0 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.9 $13.65 $13.9 $155.00 $159.8K 960 0

About Futu Holdings

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services, and interest income.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Futu Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Futu Holdings

With a trading volume of 555,244, the price of FUTU is down by -1.97%, reaching $157.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Futu Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $176.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $176. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Futu Holdings with a target price of $176.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Futu Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.