A Closer Look at IREN's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IREN IREN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IREN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for IREN.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $159,142, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $2,576,857.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $32.0 for IREN over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IREN's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IREN's whale trades within a strike price range from $6.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

IREN Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.7 $6.55 $6.7 $17.00 $334.3K 2.3K 1 IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.79 $2.7 $2.73 $18.00 $273.0K 9.3K 171 IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $1.85 $1.85 $30.00 $185.1K 11.4K 61 IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.79 $1.74 $1.79 $30.00 $179.0K 11.4K 3.0K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.2 $6.85 $7.2 $20.00 $144.0K 33.8K 658

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IREN, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of IREN

With a trading volume of 10,458,782, the price of IREN is up by 0.92%, reaching $18.62.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About IREN

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IREN options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.