Smart Money Is Betting Big In ASTS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AST SpaceMobile. Our analysis of options history for AST SpaceMobile ASTS revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $555,550, and 15 were calls, valued at $752,170.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $90.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AST SpaceMobile's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AST SpaceMobile's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $17.5 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $39.9 $39.8 $39.9 $85.00 $119.7K 30 30 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $21.8 $21.05 $21.34 $30.00 $106.7K 1.6K 50 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.7 $20.2 $20.2 $30.00 $101.0K 12.2K 15 ASTS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $2.3 $2.24 $2.27 $45.00 $79.4K 5.2K 194 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.95 $16.45 $17.5 $50.00 $70.0K 9.9K 0

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

In light of the recent options history for AST SpaceMobile, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of AST SpaceMobile

Currently trading with a volume of 2,577,748, the ASTS's price is up by 0.49%, now at $46.86.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $42.9.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $42.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AST SpaceMobile options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.